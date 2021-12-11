Interior secretary and Rep. Raul Ruiz discuss Bipartisan Infrastructure Law effects on local communities

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will highlight how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help local, state, and tribal communities, including California’s 36th District. Specifically in regards to climate change, job creation, environmental justice, and local economies.

Secretary Haaland and Ruiz will also tour onshore renewable energy projects at the Desert Sunlight Solar Farm.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. to hear what the leaders discussed and how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will affect the local communities.