CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brenden Tucker had a season-high 23 points as College of Charleston edged past Presbyterian 78-76 in overtime. Fah’Mir Ali’s layup with 10 seconds left in overtime gave the Cougars their 78-76 lead. Rayshon Harrison missed a jumper at the other end for the Blue Hose. Nick Farrar added 14 points for the Cougars. Winston Hill scored a career-high 26 points and and Harrison also had 26 points for the Blue Hose.