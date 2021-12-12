Madrid shreds Atlético’s title defense with 2-0 derby win

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio have inflicted the latest blow on Atlético Madrid’s title defense. The pair led Real Madrid to a 2-0 win Sunday to keep their team comfortably at the top of the Spanish league. Vinícius Júnior again proved to be the difference for Madrid. He set up Benzema and Asensio for goals in each half of the Spanish capital derby. Diego Simeone’s Atlético entered the Santiago Bernabéu needing a win to rekindle its hopes of getting back in the title race. Eighth-place Barcelona is some 18 points behind Madrid after drawing 2-2 at Osasuna. Third-place Real Betis routed Real Sociedad 4-0.