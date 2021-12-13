Loved ones are continuing to search for a Desert Hot Springs man reported missing over the weekend.

Carlos Paz, 43, was officially reported missing on Dec. 12.

He is described as

5'3 or 5'4

approximately 185 or 190

possibly wearing black running shoes and dark clothes

Police confirmed that his vehicle was located on Monday on Indian Canyon and Sunrise Parkway, however, Paz was nowhere to be found.

There is no indication of foul play, police said.

If you have any information, call police at (760) 329-2904.