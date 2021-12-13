Dock issue suspends USS Arizona Memorial tours again

HONOLULU (AP) — The USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii has problems again with its shoreside dock. That means tours are suspended to the popular Pearl Harbor historic site. The National Park Service says staff members at Pearl Harbor were alerted to an issue with the shoreside dock on Sunday. The park service says the dock is past its life expectancy and is dealing with stressors such as tidal movements. The memorial was closed for 15 months after cracks were found on the dock in 2018. There were 1,177 lives lost on the USS Arizona in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.