One person dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Coachella

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Coachella Monday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cairo Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street at around 8:20 p.m.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene when deputies first arrived. The driver of that same vehicle was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was no word on which vehicle the victims were in.





Cesar Chavez has been shut down between Ave 52 and Cairo Ave. It is expected to be closed for several hours as detectives investigate the scene.

We're working to learn more details about this crash. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

