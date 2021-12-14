Alinghi Red Bull Racing launches America’s Cup challenge

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Former two-time America’s Cup champion Alinghi of Switzerland is returning after an absence of 11 years and teaming with Formula One powerhouse Red Bull Racing to challenge for the oldest trophy in international sports. It’s the latest venture between a sailing team and a top motorsports team in a sport that has pushed the boundaries of technology in boats that approach freeway speeds. Alinghi won the America’s Cup in 2003 and 2007.