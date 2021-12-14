Atkinson’s hat trick leads Flyers past Devils 6-1

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson had three goals and an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Travis Sanheim and Oskar Lindblom each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Braun also scored for the Flyers, who won their third game in a row after losing 10 straight. Philadelphia improved to 3-2 under interim coach Mike Yeo, who took over Dec. 6 when Alain Vigneault was fired. Philadelphia has 20 goals with Yeo at the helm after netting 13 in Vigneault’s final eight games — all losses. P.K. Subban scored for the Devils, who have lost three straight and seven of eight.