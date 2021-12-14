Browns’ Landry, 3 other offensive starters on COVID-19 list

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight season, the Browns are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak during their playoff push. Cleveland’s postseason hopes were rocked when the team placed eight players, including top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Those players will all likely miss Saturday’s crucial game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Defensive end Takk McKinley was also placed on the list. They join tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan, who went on list and missed Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens.