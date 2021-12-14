Europe, US frustrated with Iranian stance in nuclear talks

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — European diplomats are expressing frustration with Iran’s stance in talks aimed at salvaging Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal, saying they are wasting “precious time” dealing with new Iranian demands and that “time is running out.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday diplomacy remains the best option but that Washington is engaging with partners on alternatives. Talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories to the 2015 agreement resumed last week in Vienna. Diplomats from Britain, France and Germany had urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after the Iranian delegation — representing the new hard-line government — previously made numerous demands that other participants deemed unacceptable.