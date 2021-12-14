Harden in COVID-19 protocol; Nets down 7 players vs Raptors

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets were without seven players, including James Harden, on Tuesday night because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Nets only had enough remaining players to take the court against the Toronto Raptors because Kevin Durant was upgraded from questionable. Aside from Harden, the Nets were missing starter LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry along with reserves Jevon Carter, James Johnson, Bruce Brown and Paul Millsap.