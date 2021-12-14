Michigan suspect’s dad mouths ‘I love you’ to wife in court

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The father of a Michigan boy charged with fatally shooting four students at Oxford High School mouthed “I love you” to his wife as the couple appeared in court to face involuntary manslaughter charges. James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of giving 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley access to a gun and failing to intervene when they were confronted with his disturbing drawings a few hours before the the Nov. 30 shooting. A judge granted a request by prosecutors and defense lawyers to postpone until Feb. 8 a key hearing that will determine whether the elder Crumbleys will face a trial.