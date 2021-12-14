No. 19 LSU thumps Northwestern State, improves to 10-0

By BRYAN LAZARE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason led a balanced attack with 18 points and No. 19 LSU beat Northwestern State 89-49, improving to 10-0 for the first time in 22 years. Eason scored all but five of his 18 points in the second half, when LSU already had a big lead. Three Tigers starters also scored in double figures. Xavier Pinson had 15 points and four assists, Efton Reid had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Darius Days had 13 points. Kendal Coleman led the Demons with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Cedric Garrett added 15 points for Northwestern State, which hasn’t beaten a Division I team this season.