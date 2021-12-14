Official: License for Noem’s daughter got unusual treatment

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The former director of a South Dakota appraiser agency says Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration departed from established practice and gave an extra opportunity to the governor’s daughter to get her real estate appraiser license. Sherry Bren’s testimony before a joint legislative panel examining the state’s appraiser certification program is the first time that Bren has spoken in depth in public about a meeting in the governor’s mansion last year since The Associated Press first reported on it in September. The meeting occurred in July 2020, a week after the agency notified Peters that her application did not meet federal requirements and was headed for denial.