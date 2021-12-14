Pato O’Ward finally tests Formula One car with McLaren

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pato O’Ward finally achieved his career-long quest to drive a Formula One car. McLaren put the IndyCar driver in a seat for a test at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi this week. The test was O’Ward’s reward from McLaren boss Zak Brown for winning his first career IndyCar race. Brown predicted the test would only make O’Ward want more and he wasn’t wrong. O’Ward drove a car he says “bends the laws of physics.” Both O’Ward and McLaren said the driver would be in IndyCar next year.