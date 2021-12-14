Red Wings edge Islanders 2-1 to end 3-game losing streak

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings ended a three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders. Dylan Larkin got his team-high 11th goal and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings. Anders Lee scored and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves for the Islanders, who had won two of three following an 11-game losing streak. Following a scoreless first period, Larkin broke the deadlock at 10:32 of the second.