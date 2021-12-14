Rep. Ruiz introduces legislation for flight restrictions at large outdoor concerts & music festivals

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz introduced legislation on Tuesday that would restrict airspace around large concerts and music festivals, such as Coachella and Stagecoach.

H.R. 5827, the Protecting Outdoor Concerts Act, would keep workers, concertgoers, and Valley residents safe at major concert events, Ruiz's office announced. T

This legislation specifically directs the FAA to grant a temporary flight restriction for outdoor concerts or festivals with an attendance of 30,000 people or more per day. While major concerts are unable to apply for TFRs under current law, major sporting events can.

“I care about the safety of my constituents and concertgoers and the positive impact our festivals have on our economy,” said Dr. Ruiz. “Current law denies major open-air concerts the same protections that are afforded to major sporting events. Whether an audience is protected shouldn’t depend on whether they are watching a football team or listening to a band. My bill, the Protecting Outdoor Concerts Act would provide festivals like Coachella the same protections as other major events like the Rose Bowl or the Indy 500. With my bill, we will ensure the safety of workers, residents, and visitors alike at these events that drive economic growth in our region.”

The bill has the support of AEG, the parent company of Goldenvoice, organizers of many of the valley's music festivals including Coachella and Stagecoach.

“As we welcome back fans to outdoor venues, AEG welcomes the introduction of the Protecting Outdoor Concerts Act,” said Martha Saucedo, AEG’s Chief External Affairs Officer. “AEG always places the safety of concert-goers first. We urge Congress to act on this important piece of legislation expeditiously.”

