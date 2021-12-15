After 3 tense months, Spanish volcano eruption may be over

By ARITZ PARRA and BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Residents on the Spanish island of La Palma are daring to hope that a volcanic eruption is over after almost three months. Islanders have endured unnerving daily explosions, earthquakes, rivers of molten rock and a huge ash plume containing toxic gases. The Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has fallen silent. Scientists said Wednesday it might signal the beginning of the end of the eruption. Scientists won’t rule out a resurgence of volcanic activity, which abated in recent times only to return with renewed force, but say it is unlikely. The eruption has caused no deaths but plenty of damage since the eruption started on Sept. 19.