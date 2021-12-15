AP source: NHL reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 restrictions

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press that the NHL is reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 protocols. They include restricting players to staying in their hotels while on the road. The decision was made in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and staff. The enhanced rules will also bring back the return of daily testing for players and coaches and be in effect until at least January 7. The NHL has seen 10 games postponed so far this season, but the number of players and staff being put into protocol has been climbing.