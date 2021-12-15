Ball practicing with G League after clearing NBA protocols

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but will not play Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Ball did not make the trip to San Antonio as he works on his conditioning. Instead, the Hornets assigned last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year to practice with the G League’s Greensboro Swarm to help his conditioning after missing five game — a strategy the team has used for all of its players returning from protocols. Its unclear if he will rejoin the team for its game Friday night in Portland. All five Charlotte players that were initially placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this month have now been cleared to return to action.