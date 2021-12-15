Duggar fails to make runoff in Arkansas state Senate primary

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — “19 Kids and Counting” father Jim Bob Duggar has lost his bid for the Arkansas Legislature. Tuesday’s election results show Colby Fulfer, who is chief of staff for the city of Springdale, and Steve Unger, a retired U.S. Navy captain, are headed toward a Republican primary runoff in January for a state Senate seat. Duggar finished third in the special primary. The candidates were seeking the GOP nomination for a state Senate seat that opened up following Republican Sen. Lance Eads’ resignation. The election came days after one of Duggar’s sons, Josh, was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.