Florida condos should have frequent inspections, panel says

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida grand jury has issued a lengthy list of recommendations aimed at preventing another condominium collapse like the one that killed 98 people in June. In its Wednesday report on the Surfside collapse, the Miami-Dade County Grand Jury called on state and local officials to require condominium towers to have an initial recertification inspection by an engineer between 10 and 15 years after their construction and every 10 years thereafter. Champlain Towers South collapsed June 24 as its 40-year recertification was due. Only Miami-Dade and neighboring Broward County require recertification; other Florida counties do not.