Italy and Argentina to play soccer’s ‘Finalissima’ in London

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Italy and Copa America winner Argentina will play each other in London on June 1. UEFA and CONMEBOL did not confirm a venue for the “Finalissima.” It is the first of three inter-continental championships that the soccer bodies have agreed to stage. Italy won the European Championship in July at Wembley Stadium in London. UEFA and CONMEBOL are building closer ties as they have teamed up to oppose FIFA’s push to stage the men’s World Cup every two years.