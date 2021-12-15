Jalen Hurts uncertain to play when Eagles host Washington

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status for Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Sunday is uncertain because of an ankle injury. Hurts split reps with backup Gardner Minshew in a walk-through Wednesday as the Eagles (6-7) returned to practice following a bye. Hurts sat out a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets and Minshew completed 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Philadelphia. Before facing the Jets Hurts stated he would play and that he was unaffected by the injury. Asked about it, Hurts seemed to indicate that missing the game wasn’t entirely his choice.