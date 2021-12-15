Panthers’ Darnold designated to return from IR, practices

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation took another turn as Sam Darnold returned to practice after being designated to return from injured reserve. Darnold went on injured reserve Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury. The Panthers have 21 days to decide whether to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he plans to continue to play Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Both Newton and Walker saw action when the Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their eighth defeat in the past 10 games.