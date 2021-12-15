PSP: Don’t try and park at the airport this holiday season

The Palm Springs International Airport says they anticipate a very busy holiday season. Per a release, Thanksgiving passenger counts exceeded 2019 numbers by more than 25%, and the airport parking lots reached capacity. Airport officials are forecasting Christmas and New Year’s travel to be even busier.

The PS International Airport has provided the following information/tips for holiday travelers:

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, all parking lots at PSP reached capacity due to the large increase in departing passengers. The airport is asking Christmas and New Year’s travelers to consider taking alternate forms of transportation, such as a taxi or Uber/Lyft, to the airport. Those planning to fly from PSP can monitor the airport’s Facebook and twitter accounts for parking updates by searching for their handle, @flyPSP, on either platform.

What to do Before you arrive at PSP:

Pack a mask: Per federal law, all travelers are required to wear a face mask in all indoor terminal areas and on their flight. Passengers without a mask will be denied access beyond the security checkpoint.

TSA’s 3-1-1 Rule: As a temporary exemption from its “3-1-1” rule (no liquids in excess of 3.4 oz. in carry-on bags), TSA is allowing one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags.

Download your airline’s app and check in before leaving for PSP. If you are not checking luggage, this will allow you to skip the ticket counter. It can also lessen your time at the counter if you do need to check luggage.

Monitor the status of your flight before you head to PSP, and check the drive time so you arrive in plenty of time.

Check flyPSP.com to view parking and food & beverage options. Palm Springs International Airport 3400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste OFC Palm Springs, CA 92262

Unsure about an item you’re packing? Visit TSA.gov to find out if you should carry it on, check it, or leave it at home.

When to arrive:

With record-breaking passenger numbers over the past six months, and more flights from Palm Springs this holiday season, airport officials expect the terminal to be busy with nearly all flights being full. PSP recommends arriving at least 90 minutes before your departure. This will ensure you have plenty of time to park, check luggage if needed, and pass through security.

Parking Options:

Palm Springs International Airport will offer two parking options over Christmas and New Year’s. The traditional parking lot in front of the terminal at $20 per day and a seasonal shuttle service Holiday/Economy Lot at $18 per day. The Airport’s Holiday/Economy Lot, located on Kirk Douglas Way, will be available only to travelers parking overnight and paying with a credit card. The Holiday/Economy Lot and shuttle service will be available starting at 4:15 AM on Tuesday, December 21 until the last departure each day through Sunday, December 26. Travelers departing on Monday, December 27 or later must park in the Airport’s primary parking lot located in front of the terminal.

Shuttle service to the Holiday/Economy Lot for travelers returning to PSP will be available starting at 8:30 AM until the last arrival each day starting Monday, December 27 through Monday, January 3, 2022.

Travelers wishing to use the Holiday/Economy Lot can simply follow Holiday/Economy Lot roadway signage once they are on PSP roadways.

