Reports: Iran will allow new UN cameras at nuclear site

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran will allow the United Nations nuclear watchdog to reinstall cameras damaged at a site where it has centrifuge parts and manufacturing material. That’s according to reports Wednesday by semiofficial Iranian news agencies. The decision will see cameras put back at Karaj, which came under what Iran describes as a sabotage attack in June. Iran since had refused the International Atomic Energy Agency access to replace cameras damaged in the incident. The Vienna-based IAEA did not immediately respond to queries from The Associated Press regarding the reports by the semiofficial ISNA and Tasnim news agencies.