Biden back in South Carolina to address HBCU, honor Clyburn

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to South Carolina. For House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn the trip Friday is a manifestation of the decades-long relationship between the two powerful Democrats. The state is also a place that’s played a pivotal role in cementing both of their legacies. Biden is addressing December graduates at South Carolina State University. The historically Black school is Clyburn’s alma mater. Clyburn didn’t march when he graduated in December 1961 and will be receiving a credential Friday from the president. The meetup is Biden’s first time as president in South Carolina. Clyburn’s support in the state is credited with boosting Biden to the Democratic nomination.