Cathedral City teenager recovers after being shot by his father

A 14-year-old is recovering after reportedly being shot by his father by accident Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Peldadora Road, near Landau Boulevard, just after 7:00 p.m.

NEWS CHANNEL 3

An unidentified man was working with his new gun and accidentally discharged the firearm through a bedroom wall and into his son, according to the Cathedral City police department.

He told police he thought the gun was empty at the time.

The unidentified teenager was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The boy was eventually discharged from the hospital in "good health", according to the department.

The father was not arrested at the scene, based on the information given to officers.

The case was turned over the the District Attorney's office for review.

The Cathedral City police department released the following weapon safety tips:

-Treat all firearms as if they were loaded.

-Always beware of where a firearm is pointed.

-Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot (shooting range)

-Know how to properly operate your firearm.

-It is important to become thoroughly familiar with your firearm.

-Know how to properly load and unload your firearm.

-Store your firearm safely and securely to prevent unauthorized use.

-Firearms and ammunition should be stored separately.

-Use a California approved firearms safety device on the firearm, such as a trigger lock or cable lock, so it cannot be fired.

-Firearm should be stored in a California approved lock box or a gun safe.