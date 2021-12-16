Judge: Grain terminal zoning suit to proceed; no ruling now

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state judge says opponents of a $400 million grain terminal planned in a community between New Orleans and Baton Rouge may continue their zoning challenge. But state District Judge J. Sterling Snowdy refused to give the immediate ruling they wanted. Joy Banner is one of the opposition leaders. She says the judge didn’t even consider throwing out the lawsuit. It contends that the land’s industrial zoning is illegal because it was granted as part of a corrupt plot in 1990. Lou Buatt is an attorney representing Greenfield Louisiana LLC, which wants to build the terminal. He says he thinks that since the company can now present written arguments, it can win without a trial.