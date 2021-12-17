Drug suspect dies in custody of Navajo County sheriff

OVERGAARD, Ariz. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Eastern Arizona says a man being questioned for suspected drug trafficking died while in custody. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped the driver Thursday night in Overgaard and arrested the person for transporting and possessing drugs. The suspect was taken to a sheriff’s office substation for questioning. During the interview, the sheriff’s office says the suspect “began exhibiting strange behavior.” Medics were called and began checking over the person, who was alert and conscious. But authorities say the suspect became unresponsive and efforts to revive the person were unsuccessful.