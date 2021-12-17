Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: ‘Joe Biden won’

By THOMAS BEAUMONT

Associated Press

They are just three little words, but they have become nearly impossible for many Republicans to say: “Joe Biden won.” It’s a measure of election denialism within the Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election have so taken hold among GOP voters that many of the party’s candidates either believe them — or fear the political repercussions of refuting them. That sets up a surreal dynamic for next year’s elections, where the toughest question posed to GOP candidates — particularly those running in primaries — may be one with a one-word answer.