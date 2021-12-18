Coachella Valley Rescue Mission hosts Annual Toy Giveaway for 5,000 kids

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is getting a head start on Santa Claus as they plan to give away about 15,000 toys to nearly 5,000 valley kids.

It's all a part of their Annual Toy Giveaway starting at 8 a.m. at the CVRM center. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be greeting children while Santa’s elves will be handing out candy canes.

CVRM requests donations of new unwrapped toys for boys and girls from infant to pre-teen. Dolls, books, games, skateboards, sports equipment, balls, action figures, Legos, cars, trucks, and Barbies are some of the favorites.

Toy donations can be brought directly to CVRM at 47470 Van Buren St. in Indio.

Make sure to watch News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. for highlights on the event and what organizers have to say about it.