‘SNL’ ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.” “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host and British pop star Charli XCX is the night’s musical guest.