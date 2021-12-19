Goggia takes super-G for 5th win in 17 days; Shiffrin 5th

VAL d’ISÈRE, France (AP) — Sofia Goggia has won the last women’s World Cup super-G of the calendar year. The Italian had also triumphed in the downhill a day earlier. Goggia wasn’t the fastest starter but mastered the tricky middle section of the O.K. course to beat Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.33 of a second. Italian teammates Elena Curtoni and Federica Brignone were third and fourth. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 0.75 off the lead in fifth. It was the fifth win in 17 days for Goggia. She increased her lead over Shiffrin in the overall standings to 65 points. The American initially planned to sit out the race and only decided last Wednesday to compete.