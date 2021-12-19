Kelly, Littlefield rally No. 25 Tar Heels women over BC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Carlie Littlefield scored 22 points, Deja Kelly added 19, including the last four in a game-closing 10-0 run and No. 25 North Carolina rallied to defeat Boston College 76-73. The Eagles seemed to have the Atlantic Coast Conference opener under control when Jaelyn Batts opened the fourth quarter with a jumper to cap a 10-0 run that made it 62-47. From there BC went 5 of 12 with nine turnovers. When Maria Gakdeng made a layup with 2:23 to go, BC led 73-66. Littlefield had five-straight points before Kelly’s step-back 13-foot jumper with 10.2 seconds gave North Carolina its first lead since early in the second quarter.