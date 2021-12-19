Lions bounce back from another ugly loss to stun Cardinals

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A week ago, the Detroit Lions looked as if they had finished their season early. After avoiding a winless season by beating the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 5, the Lions went to Denver and were taken apart in a 38-10 loss. At 1-11-1, they looked like a team playing out the string on another unsuccessful season. Apparently not. The Lions finally played the type of game coach Dan Campbell imagined — tough on both sides of the ball — and stunned the Arizona Cardinals with a 30-12 victory.