Mistake-prone Jags lose 6th straight, this one without Meyer

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars found another way to lose, this time without Urban Meyer. The Houston Texans scored 17 points off three glaring special teams miscues in a 30-16 victory against skidding Jacksonville on Sunday. The team’s sixth consecutive loss came three days after Jacksonville fired Meyer and ended one of the most tumultuous coaching tenures in NFL history. And for an offensively challenged team that’s got a small margin for error special teams mistakes are nearly impossible to overcome. Jacksonville also dropped five passes, missed several wide-open receivers and settled for two field goals in the red zone.