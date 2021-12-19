More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll has climbed to more than 200 following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, with 52 people still missing, officials say. At its strongest, the typhoon packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph) before it blew out Friday into the South China Sea. The toll was expected to increase because several towns and villages remained out of reach due to downed communications, power outages and clogged roads, although massive repairs and clean-up efforts were underway with the improved weather.