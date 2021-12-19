No. 18 Georgia Tech opens ACC with 60-45 rout of Wake Forest

ATLANTA (AP) — Nerea Hermosa and Eylia Love scored 16 points each and No. 18 Georgia Tech opened ACC play with a 62-45 victory over Wake Forest. Georgia Tech took the early lead and never looked back. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored seven points as Georgia Tech went ahead 9-2 and took a 15-9 lead after one quarter. The Yellow Jackets led 29-17 at halftime as Wake Forest made only five field goals in the first half while shooting 18%. Georgia Tech shut down Wake Forest sophomore Jewel Spear, the leading scorer in the conference at 22.5 points per game. Spear made only 4 of 12 shots and finished with nine points.