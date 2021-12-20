Crow, Warren, Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two senators and a third lawmaker say they have tested positive for COVID-19 after having been vaccinated. U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado announced a positive virus test Sunday. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey also said Sunday say they have tested positive for COVID-19. Congress was on recess Monday for the holidays. The announcements by the three Democrats come as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. In separate statements, Crow, Warren and Booker say their symptoms have been mild. They encourage others to get the vaccine and booster shots if eligible.