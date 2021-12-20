Prosecutors begin explaining indictment at MH17 trial

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors are explaining evidence and their indictment to judges in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. Prosecutors began Monday and are scheduled to take three days to walk judges through the indictment at hearings in a top-security courtroom on the outskirts of Schiphol Airport. That was the departure point for the Boeing 777, which was heading for Kuala Lumpur when, according to prosecutors and international investigators, it was shot down. Public prosecutor Thijs Berger has told the court: “Today we are here to do right by the 298 victims of flight MH17.”