Protests in east Congo over fears of Rwandan police; 2 dead

By JUSTIN KATUMWA

Associated Press

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in Congo say at least two people are dead including a police officer after a protest turned violent in Goma, the largest city in the country’s eastern area. The unrest Monday was sparked by fears that police from neighboring Rwanda had entered Congolese territory, a claim local officials deny. Gunfire rang out across Goma, a city of 2 million people near the Rwandan border. On Monday, demonstrators put up barricades in several areas of the city. Mayor Francois Kabeya Makossa confirmed that one police officer and a protester had been killed in the unrest. The unrest was sparked after the two countries signed a cooperation agreement last week aimed at fighting cross-border crime.