Report: US health institute probing Arizona primate center

PHOENIX (AP) — The National Institutes of Health is investigating a University of Washington primate research facility in Arizona after a Phoenix newspaper reported finding widespread disease. The Arizona Republic reported Monday the institute’s Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare confirmed the probe started after the newspaper published a story in October that at least 47 monkeys had died during the past eight years at the facility north of Mesa from Valley fever. That’s a flu-like respiratory illness caused by a soil fungus. The Republic says the illness threatens results of research into human viruses and diseases including AIDS, HIV, hepatitis, Zika, Ebola and COVID-19. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a complaint after the newspaper report.