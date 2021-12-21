Arkansas bounces back with 81-55 win over Elon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chris Lykes scored 21 points to lead four in double figures and Arkansas defeated Elon 81-55. Lykes made only four field goals but was 12 for 12 from the free-throw line and the Razorbacks cashed in on 29 of 35 from the line. JD Notae and Kamani Johnson added 15 points each and Jaxson Robinson scored 14 for the Razorbacks. The Razorbacks led 38-26 at halftime and gradually extended their lead through the first 13 minutes of the second half. Jaylin Williaims’ three-point play extended the lead to 30 with 7:08 to go. The Phoenix scored the next 13 points, but it was of little consequence.