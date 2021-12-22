Community comes together for family of 9-year-old killed walking home from school

California Highway Patrol is making sure the family who lost their 9-year-old daughter in a crash can still take part in the holiday season.

Monique "Ceci" Guzman was killed when she was hit by a car after it had already crashed into a school bus.





Three other kids were hit by the car leaving them injured including Monique's 5-year-old brother, Julio Guzman, who was recently released from the hospital.

A collection fund was made within CHP, which handled the crash, to fund a Christmas meal from Costco and buy a visa gift card for the family. Some of the officers went to the family's home and surprised them with the gifts.

Also, CHP had recently given Julio and all of the neighborhood children gifts from their CHiPs for Kids toy drive.

If you're interested in helping the Guzman family, a GoFundMe was made to help with funeral and hospital expenses.

Watch at 5 and 6 p.m. to see how the family reacted to the surprise gifts and how CHP was able to come together to pull it off.