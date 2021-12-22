Japan confirms first known local omicron transmissions

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has confirmed its first known local transmissions of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in Osaka, a sign it is already making its way in the country. Officials say the family of three in Osaka had no record of traveling overseas and their infections could not be traced. About 80 previous omicron cases have been identified in Japan, but all involved people who tested positive upon entry at airports or those linked to them. Japan has tightened border controls and is requiring people who come in close contact with omicron patients to quarantine for 14 days at designated facilities.