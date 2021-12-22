Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their third day of deliberations Thursday. They’re also considering taking next week off, after initially that they’d be willing to deliberate during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day. There’s a lot of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley. That includes the testimony of 32 witnesses including Holmes and more than 900 exhibits. If convicted on all counts, the 37-year-old Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison.