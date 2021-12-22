Landslide in Myanmar mining area leaves dozens missing

BANGKOK (AP) — Rescue officials say a landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state has left at least one person dead and 70 missing and a search and rescue operation is underway. Reports were scant from the area in Hpakant, which is the center of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry. It’s a region where sporadic fighting has broken out between the Myanmar army and ethnic guerrilla forces. A ceasefire in the region has been disrupted after a Feb. 1 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government.