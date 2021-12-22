Sunnylands announces temporary closure

The Sunnylands Center & Gardens will be temporarily closed, officials announced on Wednesday.

Sunnylands will remain closed from Thursday, Dec. 23 through at least Tuesday, Jan. 4. A reopening date will be announced in the new year. Visit www.sunnylands.org for updates.

Officials said the reason behind the closure was due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. It's being done as a precaution against transmission of the virus among the public and its employees.

“We don’t take this step lightly, but given the rise in coronavirus cases due to the spread of the omicron variant, we believe a temporary closure is in the best interest of our guests and staff,” said Janice Lyle, director of Sunnylands Center & Gardens.

Guests who have booked tours of the historic Sunnylands estate will receive refunds.